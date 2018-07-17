City of Tshwane dismisses hoax water interruptions statement

It says the circulated message, which started doing the rounds on Monday, is causing unnecessary panic to most residents staying in eastern Pretoria.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane has rejected a communique on water interruption in eastern Pretoria, saying it is not factual.

Spokesperson Lindela Mashigo says it is an old statement which was disseminated about two years ago.

“We urge consumers to contact their ward councillor or the municipal office in their regions if they are uncertain about service interruptions or need service information.”

