City of Tshwane dismisses hoax water interruptions statement
It says the circulated message, which started doing the rounds on Monday, is causing unnecessary panic to most residents staying in eastern Pretoria.
JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane has rejected a communique on water interruption in eastern Pretoria, saying it is not factual.
It says the circulated message, which started doing the rounds on Monday, is causing unnecessary panic to most residents staying in eastern Pretoria.
Spokesperson Lindela Mashigo says it is an old statement which was disseminated about two years ago.
“We urge consumers to contact their ward councillor or the municipal office in their regions if they are uncertain about service interruptions or need service information.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
General Council of the Bar to appeal SCA decision on Jiba reinstatement
-
All systems go for 16th Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture
-
World leaders to descend on Joburg for Nelson Mandela lecture
-
Cele asks for Parly probe into 'unethical conduct' claims against McBride
-
[WATCH] Ripped off, used & abandoned by the Guptas
-
PowerBall results: Friday 13 July 2018
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.