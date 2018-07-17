Cele calls for tougher judicial stance on cop killers

Police Minister Bheki Cele says that he will not tolerate the continuous attacks on South Africa's men and women in blue.

Cele was speaking outside the Germiston magistrates court on Monday where four men linked to the murder of at least two Ekurhuleni police officers made their first appearance.

One constable was shot and killed while responding to a crime in Elsburg last week.

Police managed to link one of the suspects to the murder of another constable who was also gunned down in Germiston in April.

The minister says that South Africa's judiciary should tighten the way it deals with criminals, particularly those who attack the police.

"To make sure that those that kill the police, they really get a special kind of treatment and say to them you are not going to attack the state and go and sleep at home (sic)."

The four men linked to Constables Motlalentoa Mahlatsi and Bafana Hlungwani's murders were arrested after a multi-disciplinary task team from the province conducted an intelligence driven operation in Gauteng and Mpumalanga.

The suspects are expected back in the dock at the end of the month after the case was postponed for further investigation.

