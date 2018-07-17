Cele asks for Parly probe into 'unethical conduct' claims against McBride
It’s not the first time that a Police Minister has asked the National Assembly to look into Robert McBride.
CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele has asked Parliament to probe allegations of “unethical conduct” against police watchdog head Robert McBride.
A parliamentary notice published on Monday says Cele received a letter dated 6 July “informing the National Assembly of allegations of unethical conduct against the Executive Director of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) Robert McBride”.
No further details are provided in the notice.
In 2016, former Police Minister Nathi Nhleko asked National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete to consider launching a disciplinary process into McBride over an old criminal case.
It’s, however, not clear what the allegations against McBride are this time around.
The request by Cele also comes at a time when Parliament is currently dealing with the Ipid Amendment Bill which seeks to give the head of the police watchdog greater independence from the Police Minister.
The matter will now go before the Portfolio Committee on Police for consideration and report.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
