Can another no confidence motion in De Lille succeed?

There are differing views among political analysts about the extent of the damage that could result from the ongoing saga between the DA and Patricia De Lille.

CAPE TOWN - A political analyst is warning the Democratic Alliance (DA) must be very sure of victory before it brings another motion of no confidence in Cape Town Mayor Patricia De Lille.

The party failed in its first attempt in February and the DA's Federal Executive is due to decide this week whether to allow another motion already filed with the Speaker's office.

Public leadership expert Erwin Schwella believes the DA is already paying the price for its handling of the De Lille matter and that if the party fails to whip their caucus into line next week, the party’s pain will increase.

“They would have saved themselves a lot of injury if the first vote of no confidence was passed. It’s not to say that it’s right or wrong. Procedurally, that’s the way to go that gives them constitutionally and legally the best way of doing it.”

At the same time, an Ipsos poll suggests support for the DA in the Western Cape stands at just 28% and points to a boost for the ANC which polled at 26% in the province.

The DA has dismissed the poll as inaccurate and misleading and says it’s still on track to retain the Western Cape in next year’s election.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)