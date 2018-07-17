Bheki Cele: Police winning war on cash-in-transit heists

The Hawks confirmed at the weekend that they’ve identified the mastermind behind the robberies.

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele says he believes law enforcement agencies are winning the war against cash-in-transit heists in the country.

There’s been a spike in cash heists with police vowing to crack down on syndicates.

The Sunday Times reported that Wellington Cenenda has been linked to at least 23 heists in Gauteng, the North West, Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

Cele attended the first appearance of four men linked to the murder of at least two police officers in Ekurhuleni at the Germiston magistrates court on Monday.

He says that police are making great progress in tracking down the criminals behind cash heists.

“I’m satisfied… we’re winning the war. It might take some time, not very long, but definitely, the police will win the war.”

On Monday, the Hawks announced that they are guarding the country’s borders as the search continues for Cenenda.

Officials said six of his key men have been nabbed in the past 10 days, two of whom are from Botswana and one from Zimbabwe.

Additional reporting by Kgomotso Modise.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)