Baby treated for teargas inhalation in Hermanus protests in good health

It's understood protesters are unlikely to let up until a Zwelihle community activist is released from custody.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Health Department says a baby treated for tear gas inhalation during Hermanus protests was discharged in good health.

Municipal infrastructure, a library, a swimming pool facility and the houses and belongings of people refusing to join the protest have been destroyed or damaged.

At least two police officers and a protester were injured during violent clashes last in Hermanus week.

The Western Cape Health Department's Simone Carelse has also confirmed an infant had to be rushed to the hospital.

“On Thursday, an infant was admitted and treated for tear gas exposure and was discharged in good health.”

Hermanus constituency head Masizole Mnqasela says police cannot handle the situation.

“We can no longer wait and say police will nomalise the situation. The army must come in and restore law and order and peace and security for people of Zwelihle.”

