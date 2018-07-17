Baby treated for teargas inhalation in Hermanus protests in good health
It's understood protesters are unlikely to let up until a Zwelihle community activist is released from custody.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Health Department says a baby treated for tear gas inhalation during Hermanus protests was discharged in good health.
Municipal infrastructure, a library, a swimming pool facility and the houses and belongings of people refusing to join the protest have been destroyed or damaged.
At least two police officers and a protester were injured during violent clashes last in Hermanus week.
The Western Cape Health Department's Simone Carelse has also confirmed an infant had to be rushed to the hospital.
“On Thursday, an infant was admitted and treated for tear gas exposure and was discharged in good health.”
Hermanus constituency head Masizole Mnqasela says police cannot handle the situation.
“We can no longer wait and say police will nomalise the situation. The army must come in and restore law and order and peace and security for people of Zwelihle.”
It's understood protesters are unlikely to let up until a Zwelihle community activist is released from custody.
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.