All systems go for 16th Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture

Former US President Barak Obama will deliver the keynote address to thousands of South African and international dignitaries.

JOHANNESBURG - It’s all systems go for the special 16th Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture.

Former US President Barak Obama will deliver the keynote address to thousands of South African and international dignitaries.

Some roads around Corlett Drive have already been closed off to traffic.

Johannesburg Metro Police spokesperson Wayne Minnaar says: “It’s a significant event and there will be officers on duty to manage the traffic in the area. Dignitaries will be escorted, but the times will vary for the day. However, the road will be reopened at 8pm on Tuesday night.”

The event will be held under the theme: “Renewing the Mandela Legacy and Promoting Active Citizenship in a Changing World”.

Among the list of national and international dignitaries is former UN secretary-general Ban Ki-moon, Botswana President Ian Khama and former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

Madiba would’ve turned 100-years-old on 18 July.

Preparations for the 16th Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture, to be delivered by President @BarackObama at the Wanderers Stadium on Tuesday 17 July are progressing very nicely. #NMAL2018 #Mandela100 #BeTheLegacy pic.twitter.com/crS8DX7B4T — NelsonMandela (@NelsonMandela) July 15, 2018

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)