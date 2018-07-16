WC Transport Dept denies delaying taxi violence report

Several weeks ago, the Western Cape was overcome by a series of taxi-related shootings, including the killings of two drivers at a Delft taxi rank.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Department of Transport has disputed claims that it's delayed the release of the much-anticipated report into taxi violence.

It prompted a specialised probe tasked with making recommendations about possible forms of intervention.

Transport MEC Donald Grant denies ever halting the report's release.

“I haven’t seen the report myself yet, so all the ministry has heard is some notification from our officials of a further time request to consider the report.”