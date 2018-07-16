WC dam levels nearing 50%
The dams feeding the City of Cape Town are standing at 54.7%.
CAPE TOWN - Dam levels in the Western Cape have risen to 48.7%.
The Department of Government Environmental Affairs MEC Anton Bredell says the provincial situation began turning around towards the end of April.
This time last year dams were still at 25%. The dams feeding the City of Cape Town are standing at 54.7%.
MEC Spokesperson James-Brent Styan said: “Also pleasing is that the Theewaterskloof Dam, the biggest in the province, has now increased to slightly above 40% - quite an increase from a level only a few weeks ago when it was below 10% and so that’s positive news. We are still concerned about the Gourits River catchment area where dam levels on average are still below 20%.”
Popular in Local
-
Hawks identify mastermind believed to be behind cash heists
-
Hawks watching borders in hunt for cash-in-transit heist mastermind
-
NPA not dropping assault charges involving Given Mkhari & wife
-
Post Office hasn't shut down completely, says CEO Mark Barnes
-
DA tables no-confidence motion in De Lille, ANC goes after council Speaker
-
'I’m not a dictator of the ANC'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.