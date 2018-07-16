Popular Topics
Go

WC dam levels nearing 50%

The dams feeding the City of Cape Town are standing at 54.7%.

FILE: Western Cape dam levels have risen to above 40%. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN.
FILE: Western Cape dam levels have risen to above 40%. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN.
31 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Dam levels in the Western Cape have risen to 48.7%.

The Department of Government Environmental Affairs MEC Anton Bredell says the provincial situation began turning around towards the end of April.

This time last year dams were still at 25%. The dams feeding the City of Cape Town are standing at 54.7%.

MEC Spokesperson James-Brent Styan said: “Also pleasing is that the Theewaterskloof Dam, the biggest in the province, has now increased to slightly above 40% - quite an increase from a level only a few weeks ago when it was below 10% and so that’s positive news. We are still concerned about the Gourits River catchment area where dam levels on average are still below 20%.”

