[UPDATE] Assault charge against Power FM owner Given Mkhari withdrawn

A charge of assault to cause grievious bodily harm has been withdrawn against prominent radio station owner given Given Mkhari.

JOHANNESBURG - Radio station owner, Given Mkhari and his wife, Ipeleng Mkhari, have confirmed that they've now withdrawn cases of assault they laid against each other.

Police confirmed that the pair were arrested on Sunday following a domestic violence incident on Saturday.

In a statement released a short while ago, they say they've resolved to deal with the matter privately.