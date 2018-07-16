Tshwane restores 40% of power to areas affected by substation fire

A blaze at the Wapadrand substation a week ago left thousands of people without power in the eastern suburbs including Faerie Glen, Equestria and Silverlakes.

PRETORIA - The Tshwane Municipality says it has restored power to about 40% of the areas affected by the Wapadrand substation fire.

A blaze at the facility a week ago left thousands of people without power in the eastern suburbs including Faerie Glen, Equestria and Silverlakes.

Technicians and engineers have been working around the clock to rebuild the substation.

The municipality's Selby Bokaba says technicians made significant progress on restoring power to affected areas overnight.

“To date, we have restored power to at least 40% of the consumers. We’ll try to push hard and make sure that at least by midnight tonight we should have restored about 80% to 90%.”

He says acts of criminality has hampered their efforts.

“We experienced some trips last night as a result of cable theft. We are attending to those faults and trips.”

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)