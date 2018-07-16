Popular Topics
Tshwane municipality begins restoring power to areas hit by substation fire

Large parts of the eastern suburbs including Faerie Glen, Equestria and Silver Lakes have been without power since last Monday.

The Wapadrand power substation in Pretoria on fire on 10 July 2018. Picture: @CityTshwane/Twitter
The Wapadrand power substation in Pretoria on fire on 10 July 2018. Picture: @CityTshwane/Twitter
30 minutes ago

PRETORIA – After being without electricity supply for a week, the Tshwane municipality has started restoring power to areas affected by the Wapadrand substation fire.

Large parts of the eastern suburbs including Faerie Glen, Equestria and Silver Lakes have been without power since last Monday.

An electrical fault caused a fire which gutted the Wapadrand substation.

Tshwane municipal technicians and engineers have to rebuilt the entire Wapadrand substation from the ground up and have been working around the clock since the flames were doused a week ago.

Testing at the substation started at about 3pm on Sunday afternoon, with officials saying they hoped to start restoring power overnight.

It’s not yet clear which areas have been switched on.

City officials appealed to affected consumers to switch off their generators in order to prevent electrical power feedback.

They have also warned them to treat all electricity points as live at all times.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

