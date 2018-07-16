Tshwane municipality begins restoring power to areas hit by substation fire
Large parts of the eastern suburbs including Faerie Glen, Equestria and Silver Lakes have been without power since last Monday.
PRETORIA – After being without electricity supply for a week, the Tshwane municipality has started restoring power to areas affected by the Wapadrand substation fire.
Large parts of the eastern suburbs including Faerie Glen, Equestria and Silver Lakes have been without power since last Monday.
An electrical fault caused a fire which gutted the Wapadrand substation.
Tshwane municipal technicians and engineers have to rebuilt the entire Wapadrand substation from the ground up and have been working around the clock since the flames were doused a week ago.
Testing at the substation started at about 3pm on Sunday afternoon, with officials saying they hoped to start restoring power overnight.
It’s not yet clear which areas have been switched on.
City officials appealed to affected consumers to switch off their generators in order to prevent electrical power feedback.
They have also warned them to treat all electricity points as live at all times.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
-
Hawks identify mastermind believed to be behind cash heists
-
Lotto Results: Saturday 14 July 2018
-
Ramaphosa wants plan to deal with rising cost of living
-
Madiba's daughters set for ConCourt bid to challenge Qunu custodianship
-
More accused may be added to Duduzane Zuma corruption case
-
Amcu: 5 miners die in Limpopo copper mine fire
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.