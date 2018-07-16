-
-
-
'I’m not a dictator of the ANC'
-
-
Traffic heavily delayed as protesters block N1 near Brakfontein
It’s understood the highway is blocked in both directions. There appears to be a protest underway but it’s unclear who is leading it.
JOHANNESBURG – Traffic is at a standstill on the N1 between the Brakfontein interchange and the Samrand Avenue exit.
It’s understood that the highway is blocked in both directions. There appears to be a protest underway but it’s unclear who is leading it.
The police's Coba Brit says officers are on the scene.
“Plus or minus 40 people of the community and I can confirm that there’s a peaceful protest there. The community is complaining about the roads, they want speed humps and traffic lights to be installed, so that’s what the protest is about.”
Delays of over 40 minutes about have been reported
Some motorists are stuck in that traffic.
“They basically blocked the road and there’s protest and there’s passenger vehicle with placards blocking the highway.”
But police are on the scene diverting tariffic.
