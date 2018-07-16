Torched Gugulethu fire station to remain closed indefinitely
The building was set alight amid land and housing demonstrations during the early hours of Thursday morning while nine firefighters were on duty.
CAPE TOWN - The Gugulethu fire station will remain closed indefinitely after the building was torched by protesters.
A van belonging to a security company and an adjacent office block were also torched.
Police say that no arrests have been made in connection with the attack on the fire station during last week's protests.
Firefighters based there will operate from neighbouring stations until further notice.
While assessments have yet to be completed, city officials say that it could cost in excess of a million rand to repair the damage caused to the station.
The city's JP Smith, who described the attack as callous and appalling, says that the nine firefighters who were on duty at the time are receiving trauma counselling.
He says that the attack will result in a delay in the response times to any fire callouts in the Gugulethu area.
Smith called on police to do everything in their power to arrest those responsible for the incident.
WATCH: Gugulethu fire station closed after being torched
