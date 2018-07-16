Solidarity on verge of wage settlement with Eskom - source

Eskom has upped its offer of 7% but has not disclosed by how much, while unions are still asking for 8% for this year and 8.5% for the next two years.

JOHANNESBURG - Trade union Solidarity expects to reach a wage settlement with state-run power utility Eskom on Tuesday, a union source said on Monday.

Eskom is also in talks with two other unions to avert potential strike action which would hit Africa’s most industrialised economy hard.

Four rounds of wage negotiations taken place in the past few weeks.

Eskom's Khulu Phasiwe said: “We are hopeful from our end that by end of business tomorrow, we would be very close to finding a deal. Tomorrow we’re going to get feedback from the unions because they said they’re going to their members to speak to them about the offer that Eskom put on the table.”