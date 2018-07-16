Six people killed in Limpopo car crash yet to be identified
It’s understood the car they were travelling in overturned several times and came to a halt on in its roof.
JOHANNESBURG – Six people who died in a car crash on the R81 at Ga-Makgoba are yet to be identified.
Three children between 1 and 5-years-old and a pregnant woman all died at the weekend.
It’s understood that the car they were travelling in overturned several times and came to a halt on its roof.
The police's Moatshe Ngoepe says that a case of culpable homicide is being investigated.
“This vehicle was transporting passengers along the R81 between Polokwane and Nketsi when it approached a curve at Ramakgoba village and it overturned several times.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
