Six people killed in Limpopo car crash yet to be identified

JOHANNESBURG – Six people who died in a car crash on the R81 at Ga-Makgoba are yet to be identified.

Three children between 1 and 5-years-old and a pregnant woman all died at the weekend.

It’s understood that the car they were travelling in overturned several times and came to a halt on its roof.

The police's Moatshe Ngoepe says that a case of culpable homicide is being investigated.

“This vehicle was transporting passengers along the R81 between Polokwane and Nketsi when it approached a curve at Ramakgoba village and it overturned several times.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)