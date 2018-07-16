Shabangu: Dept pushing for complete Post Office control of grant payments
CPS will no longer be able to distribute social grants beyond the end of September following a deadline imposed by the Constitutional Court.
JOHANNESBURG - Social Development Minister Susan Shabangu has assured South Africans that work is being done to ensure grant payments are not made through Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) from October.
CPS will no longer be able to distribute social grants beyond the end of September following a deadline imposed by the Constitutional Court.
Millions of beneficiaries have been urged to swap their old South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) cards for a new one, a process that’s been fraught with technical glitches as the Post Office found its systems initially overwhelmed.
Shabangu says they're working hard to ensure the Post Office takes over completely.
“We [are] pushing Post Office like yesterday. They have to be ready, they have to make sure that they do become that service provider which takes care of our people. And make sure that no individual suffers.”
