Sadtu opposed to bid to declare teaching an essential service

The Democratic Alliance wants some school teachers and key staffers declared essential.

Picture: freeimages.com
30 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) will oppose any bid to have teaching declared an essential service.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) wants some school teachers and key staffers declared essential.

The Essential Services Commission is holding hearings in the Western Cape on Monday.

The DA earlier this month urged Sadtu to back its bid to have a minimum service level declared for key school staff by the commission.

But the union has accused the DA of playing politics.

Sadtu says declaring education an essential service would go against International Labour Organisation rules and the Labour Relations Act, which does not define teachers as essential staff.

Sadtu spokesperson Nomusa Cembi: "We do not support that bid and we believe it is all politicking from the DA."

The union has already made submissions opposing the move in the Eastern Cape, Free State and Gauteng.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

