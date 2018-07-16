Rabelani Dagada resigns from DA & its council

Dagada was fired from his MMC position in January by Herman Mashaba after a forensic investigation allegedly found him in breach of the city's code of conduct.

JOHANNESBURG - Former City of Johannesburg Finance MMC Rabelani Dagada has resigned from both the Democratic Alliance (DA) and its council.

Dagada was fired from his MMC position in January by Mayor Herman Mashaba after a forensic investigation allegedly found him in breach of the city's code of conduct.

He's now resigned from the party, saying the decision stems from his sacking as MMC when Mashaba allegedly claimed that Dagada had lied by saying that he would be replaced by a white colleague.

Dagada says he's resigned with immediate effect.

“The DA is not a party that is driven by freedom, fairness and opportunity as they always claim and since I resigned, I feel free and I’ll be pursuing other professional and business interests."