Post Office hasn't shut down completely, says CEO Mark Barnes

CAPE TOWN - The South African Post Office (Sapo) says that it will continue to meet with workers to find a solution to end the national strike.

CEO Mark Barnes says that the post office hasn’t shut down completely.

"There are issues around part-time/full-time workers that we inherited abnout five or six years ago. There was a corrupt labour broker system... how does one deal with that appropriately and yet on the other side of the fence at last, there are some big opportunities. The Sassa grant payments matter presents a great employment and cash flow opportunities in due course. The challeneg is not to eat all of those before they start."

Speaking on Cape Talk earlier, Barnes admitted that Cash Paymaster Services has made things difficult for the post office.

"There is a lot of economics on the table here and they sought to get in the way of the swap process, either by incentive or interruption and that's just wrong and illegal and we're dealing with it."

LISTEN: Sapo CEO comments on strike, social grant payments