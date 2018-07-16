Post Office hasn't shut down completely, says CEO Mark Barnes
The South African Post Office says that it will continue to meet with workers to find a solution to end the national strike.
CAPE TOWN - The South African Post Office (Sapo) says that it will continue to meet with workers to find a solution to end the national strike.
CEO Mark Barnes says that the post office hasn’t shut down completely.
"There are issues around part-time/full-time workers that we inherited abnout five or six years ago. There was a corrupt labour broker system... how does one deal with that appropriately and yet on the other side of the fence at last, there are some big opportunities. The Sassa grant payments matter presents a great employment and cash flow opportunities in due course. The challeneg is not to eat all of those before they start."
Speaking on Cape Talk earlier, Barnes admitted that Cash Paymaster Services has made things difficult for the post office.
"There is a lot of economics on the table here and they sought to get in the way of the swap process, either by incentive or interruption and that's just wrong and illegal and we're dealing with it."
LISTEN: Sapo CEO comments on strike, social grant payments
Popular in Business
-
Ramaphosa wants plan to deal with rising cost of living
-
Rand gains as dollar eases
-
Rolls-Royce plans for take-off in flying taxi market
-
Ramaphosa 'not playing around' in bid to turn SA economy around
-
Will Eskom afford to pay over 7% salary increases for 2018?
-
Madiba’s private secretary Zelda la Grange opens up about money (hers and his)
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.