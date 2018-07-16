Police probe shooting of brother of murder accused Rameez Patel
Razeen Patel was supposed to testify against his brother Rameez in the Polokwane High Court on Monday.
JOHANNESBURG - Police are investigating a case of attempted murder after the brother of double murder accused Rameez Patel was shot in Polokwane.
It is understood that Razeen Patel was shot on Sunday by an unknown gunman along the R21 on the way to Johannesburg.
Razeen was supposed to testify against his brother Rameez in the Polokwane High Court on Monday.
Rameez has been charged with the murder of his wife Fatima, who was found dead at his apartment in Nirvana, Polokwane in April 2015.
He is also accused of murdering his mother Mahjebeen, who was shot and killed in September 2017 while he was out on bail.
The police’s Moatshe Ngoepe says the motive for the shooting is unknown.
"The police are investigating a case of attempted murder following the shooting of the victim. At this stage the motive for the shooting is not clear. Investigations are continuing. The gunman is still on the run and we are still following him (sic)."
