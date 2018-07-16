Popular Topics
Over 200 people arrested in Kimberley protests

Demonstrators were demanding the removal of the city's municipal manager and the chief financial officer who are facing accusations of maladministration.

Violent protests erupted in Kimberly, Northern Cape, on 12 July 2018. Picture: Supplied.
Violent protests erupted in Kimberly, Northern Cape, on 12 July 2018. Picture: Supplied.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - More than 200 people have been arrested during violent protests in Kimberley in the Northern Cape.

Chaos erupted when demonstrators called for newly introduced electricity tariff hikes be scrapped, among other demands.

The protestors are also demanding the recall of two senior officials in the municipality, who subsequently took voluntary leave amid allegations of corruption.

Videos on social media show hundreds of protesters charging through the streets of Kimberley after delivering their memorandum of grievances to the municipal offices. Roads were barricaded with burning tyres and shops were looted.

The police's Mashay Gamieldien says 202 people were arrested.

“Sixty [of them] are appearing in the Kimberly Magistrates Court, 133 in the Galeshewe Magistrates Court and nine already appear on 13 July and were released on bail.”

Demonstrators were demanding the removal of the city's municipal manager and the chief financial officer who are facing accusations of maladministration.

Last month, Mayor Mangaliso Matika announced electricity tariff hike which added to public outrage.

Meanwhile, 42 people have been arrested on charges of public violence since violence erupted in Hermanus last week.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)

