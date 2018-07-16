#Operation100 for Madiba helps toddler with enlarged tonsils
Ever since Zharane Lewin was diagnosed with enlarged tonsils at the age of one, her parents have been waiting for her to receive a tonsillectomy at a state hospital as they couldn't afford it otherwise.
CAPE TOWN - One Cape Town mother's two-year-old daughter can finally eat solids without any pain thanks to a Mandela centenary project by the Western Cape Health Department.
Ever since Zharane Lewin was diagnosed with enlarged tonsils at the age of one, her parents have been waiting for her to receive a tonsillectomy at a state hospital as they couldn't afford it otherwise.
The wait came to an end when the little girl was randomly selected to be part of the department's #Operation100 and she received the surgery for free in June.
Zharane's mother Yolande Lewin said: “The blessing came when Zharane asked me ‘mommy can I have a piece of bread please’. I was so shocked; I didn’t know what to put on the bread. I just put butter on and she ate it. Just for her to eat and swallow it, that was a blessing...”
About 195 patients have received surgeries free of charge thanks to the project ahead of Mandela Day on 18 July.
WATCH: WC Health Department performs over 100 free operations for Mandela Day
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
Hawks identify mastermind believed to be behind cash heists
-
‘ANC ordered SABC to stop covering EFF events ahead of 2014 election’
-
WC dam levels nearing 50%
-
Lotto Results: Saturday 14 July 2018
-
More accused may be added to Duduzane Zuma corruption case
-
Assault charges involving Given Mkhari & wife withdrawn for now
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.