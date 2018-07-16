Operation100 for Madiba helps toddler with enlarged tonsils

Ever since Zharane Lewin was diagnosed with enlarged tonsils at the age of one, her parents have been waiting for her to receive a tonsillectomy at a state hospital as they couldn't afford it otherwise.

CAPE TOWN - One Cape Town mother's two-year-old daughter can finally eat solids without any pain thanks to a Mandela centenary project by the Western Cape Health Department.

The wait came to an end when the little girl was randomly selected to be part of the department's #Operation100 and she received the surgery for free in June.

Zharane's mother Yolande Lewin said: “The blessing came when Zharane asked me ‘mommy can I have a piece of bread please’. I was so shocked; I didn’t know what to put on the bread. I just put butter on and she ate it. Just for her to eat and swallow it, that was a blessing...”

About 195 patients have received surgeries free of charge thanks to the project ahead of Mandela Day on 18 July.

