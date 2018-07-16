Obama, Ramaphosa, Machel to speak at 16th Nelson Mandela Lecture

To mark the centennial of Madiba’s birth, the lecture’s theme will be “Renewing the Mandela Legacy and Promoting Active Citizenship in a Changing World”.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa and Graça Machel will speak alongside former US president Barack Obama at the 16th annual Nelson Mandela Lecture, taking place on Tuesday, 17 July.

The lecture, organised by the Nelson Mandela Foundation in partnership with the Motsepe Foundation, is a flagship programme to honour the late statesman.

Every year since 2003, global leaders have used the lecture to raise topical issues affecting South Africa, Africa and the rest of the world.

To mark the centennial of Madiba’s birth, the lecture’s theme will be “Renewing the Mandela Legacy and Promoting Active Citizenship in a Changing World”.

The Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture will focus on creating conditions for bridging divides, working across ideological lines, and resisting oppression and inequality.

Other dignitaries expected include Archbishop Emeritus Desmon Tutu, former US president Jimmy Carter, former South African presidents Jacob Zuma, Kgalema Motlanthe and Thabo Mbeki, Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe, King Mswati III, former UN secretary-generals Kofi Annan and Ban Ki-Moon and former Liberian president, Ell Johnson Sirleaf.

The lecture will take place on 17 July 2018, a day before Nelson Mandela International Day, and will be held at the Bidvest Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.