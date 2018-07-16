Popular Topics
NPA not dropping assault charges involving Given Mkhari & wife

The pair tried to withdraw charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm opened against each other over the weekend.

Power FM owner Given Mkhari. Picture: Supplied
Power FM owner Given Mkhari. Picture: Supplied
33 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says a senior prosecutor in the Randburg Magistrates Court has decided not to drop two domestic violence cases involving radio station owner Given Mkhari and his wife Ipeleng.

The pair tried to withdraw charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm opened against each other over the weekend.

It’s alleged that the couple had a fight in their house in Randburg on Saturday and were arrested the following day.

In a statement, they say they've resolved to deal with the matter privately.

The NPA's Phindi Mjonondwane said: “The senior public prosecutor then decided that it’s in the interest of justice that both matters be placed on the roll. They were both released on a R1,000 after hours’ bail and were warned to appear in court today.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

