NPA not dropping assault charges involving Given Mkhari & wife
The pair tried to withdraw charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm opened against each other over the weekend.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says a senior prosecutor in the Randburg Magistrates Court has decided not to drop two domestic violence cases involving radio station owner Given Mkhari and his wife Ipeleng.
The pair tried to withdraw charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm opened against each other over the weekend.
It’s alleged that the couple had a fight in their house in Randburg on Saturday and were arrested the following day.
In a statement, they say they've resolved to deal with the matter privately.
The NPA's Phindi Mjonondwane said: “The senior public prosecutor then decided that it’s in the interest of justice that both matters be placed on the roll. They were both released on a R1,000 after hours’ bail and were warned to appear in court today.”
#GivenMkhari Power 987 Chairman Given Mkhari will not be appearing in court today.— POWER987News (@POWER987News) July 16, 2018
Mkhari has confirmed that an incident between himself & his wife did occur on Saturday night but both have since withdrawn the charges earlier laid.
The family will be resolving the matter at home
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
