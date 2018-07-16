Popular Topics
Mokgoro, UN delegation postpone meeting over troubled NW

North West Premier Job Mokgoro was to welcome the UN technical team tasked with helping the troubled provincial government back on its feet.

North West premier Job Mokgoro during a press briefing at the North West legislature on 22 June 2018. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
North West premier Job Mokgoro during a press briefing at the North West legislature on 22 June 2018. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
17 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The office of the North West Premier Job Mokgoro says a meeting between him and United Nations delegates that were scheduled for Monday has not taken place due to unforeseen circumstances.

The premier was to welcome the UN technical team tasked with helping the troubled provincial government back on its feet after President Cyril Ramaphosa placed it under administration in May.

Mokgoro took over from Supra Mahumapelo who stepped down following violent protests and allegations of rampant corruption and maladministration against him, some MECs and heads of department.

Mokgoro's spokesperson Vuyisile Ngesi said: “The UN has been approached by Premier Mokgoro to discuss a way in which they can assist the North West province. The premier could not meet with the UN delegation, however, they’re looking at a date where they will be able to sit together.”

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)

