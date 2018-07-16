Mokgoro, UN delegation postpone meeting over troubled NW
North West Premier Job Mokgoro was to welcome the UN technical team tasked with helping the troubled provincial government back on its feet.
JOHANNESBURG - The office of the North West Premier Job Mokgoro says a meeting between him and United Nations delegates that were scheduled for Monday has not taken place due to unforeseen circumstances.
The premier was to welcome the UN technical team tasked with helping the troubled provincial government back on its feet after President Cyril Ramaphosa placed it under administration in May.
Mokgoro took over from Supra Mahumapelo who stepped down following violent protests and allegations of rampant corruption and maladministration against him, some MECs and heads of department.
Mokgoro's spokesperson Vuyisile Ngesi said: “The UN has been approached by Premier Mokgoro to discuss a way in which they can assist the North West province. The premier could not meet with the UN delegation, however, they’re looking at a date where they will be able to sit together.”
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
