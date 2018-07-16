Popular Topics
Mantashe sends condolences to families of dead Phalaborwa miners

More than 200 workers at the Palabora Mining Company were underground when a fire broke out on Sunday.

FILE: Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe visits Sibanye-Stillwater's Kloof operations near Westonaria on 12 June 2018 where four miners died. Picture: @DMR_SA/Twitter
55 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe has sent condolences to the families of six miners who died in a mining accident in Limpopo.

More than 200 workers at the Palabora Mining Company were underground when a fire broke out on Sunday.

Rescue teams managed to bring most of the workers to the surface, who are recovering in hospital.

The department has reiterated calls to mining companies to prioritise the safety of employees at all times.

It says that an investigation has been launched into the exact cause of the incident.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

