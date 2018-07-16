Mantashe sends condolences to families of dead Phalaborwa miners

More than 200 workers at the Palabora Mining Company were underground when a fire broke out on Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG - Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe has sent condolences to the families of six miners who died in a mining accident in Limpopo.

Rescue teams managed to bring most of the workers to the surface, who are recovering in hospital.

The department has reiterated calls to mining companies to prioritise the safety of employees at all times.

It says that an investigation has been launched into the exact cause of the incident.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)