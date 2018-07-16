Man shot, killed at Eastridge Clinic

According to community safety groups, the man was shot by an unknown suspect earlier on Monday while he was sitting in the baby clinic section.

CAPE TOWN - A man has been shot and killed at the Eastridge Clinic.

According to community safety groups, the man was shot by an unknown suspect earlier on Monday.

There have been no reports of other injuries during this shooting.

The police's Andre Traut: "The circumstances around the death of the 23-year-old man are being investigated. He was shot and killed at about 10.45am at the Mitchells Plain day hospital. The suspect fled the scene and is yet to be arrested. The motive for the attack is unknown at this stage."

Law enforcement officers are still at the Eastridge Clinic following Monday morning's shooting.

It's believed the 23-year old victim was sitting next to other patients when unknown gunmen entered and shot him.

The City of Cape Town says the clinic is closed until further notice.

The Mitchells Plain Community Health Centre is helping to manage the sick children from the clinic.

Staff members were immediately debriefed after the incident and will also be receiving trauma counselling.