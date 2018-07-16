Popular Topics
Man shot and killed at Mitchells Plain day hospital

According to community safety groups the man was shot by an unknown suspect earlier on Monday, while he was sitting in the baby clinic section.

Picture: SAPS
28 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A man has been shot and killed at the Mitchells Plain day hospital.

According to community safety groups the man was shot by an unknown suspect earlier on Monday, while he was sitting in the baby clinic section.

There have been no reports of other injuries during this shooting.

Police and law enforcement officers are still on the scene.

The police's Andre Traut: "The circumstances around the death of the 23-year-old man are being investigated. He was shot and killed at about 10.45am at the Mitchells Plain day hospital. The suspect fled the scene and is yet to be arrested. The motive for the attack is unknown at this stage."

