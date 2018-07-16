Popular Topics
[LISTEN] DA’s Ntsabo condemns cat-flinging incident during Hermanus protests

| Hermanus has been the scene of violent protests over the past few days, with residents demanding better service delivery and housing.

JOHANNESBURG – Democratic Alliance (DA) Councillor Lindile Ntsabo has joined the chorus of condemnation of an incident where a Hermanus protester was pictured flinging a cat before throwing it into the fire.

Hermanus has been the scene of violent protests over the past few days, with residents demanding better service delivery and housing.

Ntsabo says some residents have put together some reward money for anyone who can identify the perpetrator.

Listen to the audio above for more.

