Limpopo mining firm investigating fatal fire

JOHANNESBURG – The mining industry is dealing with another tragedy on Monday morning after confirmation that six miners have died in Limpopo.

The Palabora Mining Company confirmed this morning that all workers who were trapped underground have been accounted for.

The workers died after a fire broke out at the mine on Sunday.

It is understood that a rescue team only managed to save one worker in an operation that was complicated by rising temperatures in the section that was on fire.

The mine's spokesperson Lydia Radebe says an investigating is now underway.

"Our management, labour and all other relevant teams are currently at the mine. The preliminary investigation is underway, so we will know the facts as the investigation unfolds."

This is the latest mining tragedy after more than 20 workers died at Sibanye-Stillwater operations alone this year.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)