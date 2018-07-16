Hundreds of VBS customers open Nedbank accounts
The South African Reserve Bank announced last week that money had been given to Nedbank to pay VBS retail depositors who've been affected by the collapse of the bank.
JOHANNESBURG - Nedbank says hundreds of VBS Mutual Bank customers have already opened their new accounts to access their money.
The South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) announced last week that money had been given to Nedbank to pay VBS retail depositors who've been affected by the collapse of the bank.
They will have access of up to R100,000 once an account has been opened at Nedbank.
The bank's David Schwegmann said: “There have been hundreds of clients at a group and an individual level that have opened their accounts between Friday and Monday. We’ve resourced for certainly the next couple of weeks and as we see the pressure raising, we are going to move our resources around.”
VBS customers have been reminded their money will be secure for the next three years and have been advised not to draw all cash at once for safety reasons.
Last week, the Reserve Bank announced that over R300 million had been given to Nedbank to pay VBS retail depositors affected by the collapse of their bank.
Several municipalities had also invested money at VBS despite an instruction by Treasury against doing so.
These municipalities will not have access to their funds as the deposits were not guaranteed.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
Hawks identify mastermind believed to be behind cash heists
-
‘ANC ordered SABC to stop covering EFF events ahead of 2014 election’
-
Assault charges involving Given Mkhari & wife withdrawn for now
-
WC dam levels nearing 50%
-
Lotto Results: Saturday 14 July 2018
-
More accused may be added to Duduzane Zuma corruption case
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.