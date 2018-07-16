Holomisa to take PIC corruption claims to Parly after court gagged him

Bantu Holomisa claimed in an open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa that various companies and individuals had links to the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) which put government employees’ pensions at risk.

PRETORIA - While the High Court in Pretoria has gagged United Democratic Alliance (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa from repeating corruption allegations involving the Lebashe Investment Group and prominent business people, he says he’ll raise his concerns in Parliament.

Lebashe Investment’s Warren Wheatley, who was among the applicants, says there is no truth to Holomisa’s claims and he’s welcomed the court order gagging the UDM leader.

“He’s prevented from continuing to defame us in the absence of proof or any evidence.”

But Holomisa says his concerns remain unresolved.

“... He questions as to what is the relationship between these companies and the money of the workers’ pension."

He says he’ll now raise these issues in Parliament.

