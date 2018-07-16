Holomisa to take PIC corruption claims to Parly after court gagged him
Bantu Holomisa claimed in an open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa that various companies and individuals had links to the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) which put government employees’ pensions at risk.
PRETORIA - While the High Court in Pretoria has gagged United Democratic Alliance (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa from repeating corruption allegations involving the Lebashe Investment Group and prominent business people, he says he’ll raise his concerns in Parliament.
The political leader claimed in an open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa that various companies and individuals had links to the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) which put government employees’ pensions at risk.
Lebashe Investment’s Warren Wheatley, who was among the applicants, says there is no truth to Holomisa’s claims and he’s welcomed the court order gagging the UDM leader.
“He’s prevented from continuing to defame us in the absence of proof or any evidence.”
But Holomisa says his concerns remain unresolved.
“... He questions as to what is the relationship between these companies and the money of the workers’ pension."
He says he’ll now raise these issues in Parliament.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
Popular in Local
-
Hawks identify mastermind believed to be behind cash heists
-
WC dam levels nearing 50%
-
ANC Gauteng says it will defend all court action by aggrieved members
-
NPA not dropping assault charges involving Given Mkhari & wife
-
Hawks watching borders in hunt for cash-in-transit heist mastermind
-
Post Office hasn't shut down completely, says CEO Mark Barnes
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.