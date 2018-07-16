Hawks watching borders in hunt for cash-in-transit heist mastermind

The _Sunday Times_ reported that Wellington Cenenda has been linked to at least 23 heists in Gauteng, the Nort West, Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

JOHANNESBURG – The Hawks say they are guarding the country's borders as the search continues for a man they have identified as the mastermind behind the spate of cash-in-transit heists.

The Sunday Times reported that Wellington Cenenda has been linked to at least 23 heists in Gauteng, the Nort West, Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

Officials say that six of his key men have been nabbed in the past 10 days, two of whom are from Botswana and one from Zimbabwe.

The Hawks' Hangwani Mulaudzi says while they have raided two of Cenenda's hideouts in Joburg and Limpopo and they believe that his footprint is all over the country.

“We’ve good relations with our neighbouring countries, your customs, everybody is there. They’re aware of the fact that when people come in then, it will be checked. There are areas that are porous that are problematic, we can’t deny that.

"It’s a matter that’s being addressed by the government, it can’t be our own baby. It’s a government issue and I think they’re looking at it."

