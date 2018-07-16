Hawks: Arrest of cash-in-transit heist mastermind will collapse network

Mulaudzi says apart from concerns that Cendenda's capture may result in another one of his men taking over they are certain that his arrest will bring an end to the country's cash in transit woes.

JOHANNESBURG – The Hawks say that the capture of the man identified as the mastermind behind the country's spate of cash-in-transit heists will collapse the entire network and bring an end to the crimes.

According to a Sunday Times report, Wellington Cenenda is the kingpin behind the heists in Gauteng, the North West, Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

He's also been linked to the bombing of a cash van in Boksburg last month and at least 22 others, bagging around R46 million.

The Hawks' Hangwani Mulaudzi says they have dismantled Cenenda's gangs in Gauteng and Limpopo, with six of his key men, who are experts in explosives and cellphone tracking devices, arrested in the past 10 days.

“There are other sporadic ones that took place in other places in the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal just last week. So, those are the things that we’ll also be looking at.”

He says they are on Cenenda's trail, having narrowly missed him in raids in his hideouts in Tzaneen and Tembisa.

Mulaudzi says that apart from concerns that Cenenda's capture may result in another one of his men taking over, they are certain that his arrest will bring an end to the country's cash-in-transit woes.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)