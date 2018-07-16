Hawks: Arrest of cash-in-transit heist mastermind will collapse network

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 0°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 0°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 0°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 0°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
Go

Hawks: Arrest of cash-in-transit heist mastermind will collapse network

Mulaudzi says apart from concerns that Cendenda's capture may result in another one of his men taking over they are certain that his arrest will bring an end to the country's cash in transit woes.

Picture: Louise McAuliffe/EWN
Picture: Louise McAuliffe/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Hawks say that the capture of the man identified as the mastermind behind the country's spate of cash-in-transit heists will collapse the entire network and bring an end to the crimes.

According to a Sunday Times report, Wellington Cenenda is the kingpin behind the heists in Gauteng, the North West, Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

He's also been linked to the bombing of a cash van in Boksburg last month and at least 22 others, bagging around R46 million.

The Hawks' Hangwani Mulaudzi says they have dismantled Cenenda's gangs in Gauteng and Limpopo, with six of his key men, who are experts in explosives and cellphone tracking devices, arrested in the past 10 days.

“There are other sporadic ones that took place in other places in the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal just last week. So, those are the things that we’ll also be looking at.”

He says they are on Cenenda's trail, having narrowly missed him in raids in his hideouts in Tzaneen and Tembisa.

Mulaudzi says that apart from concerns that Cenenda's capture may result in another one of his men taking over, they are certain that his arrest will bring an end to the country's cash-in-transit woes.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA