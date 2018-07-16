First solar-powered desalination plant launched in WC

The R9 million solar-powered desalination plant is expected to go online by the end of September.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government and France has on Monday launched the first solar powered desalination plant in the Hessequa Municipality.

The plant will initially provide 10,000 litres of water per day to the residents of the municipality. It’s another first for South Africa with the world’s first solar desalination plant. The plant is expected to produce 300,000 litres of water per day once fully operational.

The MEC for Finance in the Western Cape, Ivan Meyer said: “Through water security and water quality through this partnership with the French government we will now be able to deal with the water shortage over the festive season in Hessaqua.”

Today, France and the Western Cape government announce the funding of the first solar powered #desalination unit in South Africa, totalling R8.6 million in grants!! #watercrisis #climatechange #FranceinSA pic.twitter.com/z6h40jXmMK — France in S. Africa (@FrenchEmbassyZA) July 16, 2018

The French Minister for the Ecological and Inclusive Transition Nicolas Hulot says France is pleased to be a part of this project.

“France and South Africa have many things the common to fight climate change. Together we can fight climate change.”

The R9 million solar-powered desalination plant is expected to go online by the end of September.

South Africa and France are both committed in the framework of the #ParisAgreement. France is here to support the local strategies in the #water sector, being it on production, network management or waste treatment. pic.twitter.com/pwXVpr5sdN — France in S. Africa (@FrenchEmbassyZA) July 16, 2018

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)