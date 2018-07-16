First solar-powered desalination plant launched in WC
The R9 million solar-powered desalination plant is expected to go online by the end of September.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government and France has on Monday launched the first solar powered desalination plant in the Hessequa Municipality.
The plant will initially provide 10,000 litres of water per day to the residents of the municipality. It’s another first for South Africa with the world’s first solar desalination plant. The plant is expected to produce 300,000 litres of water per day once fully operational.
The MEC for Finance in the Western Cape, Ivan Meyer said: “Through water security and water quality through this partnership with the French government we will now be able to deal with the water shortage over the festive season in Hessaqua.”
Today, France and the Western Cape government announce the funding of the first solar powered #desalination unit in South Africa, totalling R8.6 million in grants!! #watercrisis #climatechange #FranceinSA pic.twitter.com/z6h40jXmMK— France in S. Africa (@FrenchEmbassyZA) July 16, 2018
The French Minister for the Ecological and Inclusive Transition Nicolas Hulot says France is pleased to be a part of this project.
“France and South Africa have many things the common to fight climate change. Together we can fight climate change.”
The R9 million solar-powered desalination plant is expected to go online by the end of September.
South Africa and France are both committed in the framework of the #ParisAgreement. France is here to support the local strategies in the #water sector, being it on production, network management or waste treatment. pic.twitter.com/pwXVpr5sdN— France in S. Africa (@FrenchEmbassyZA) July 16, 2018
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
Hawks identify mastermind believed to be behind cash heists
-
Post Office hasn't shut down completely, says CEO Mark Barnes
-
Hawks: Arrest of cash-in-transit heist mastermind will collapse network
-
Lotto Results: Saturday 14 July 2018
-
[UPDATE] Assault charge against Power FM owner Given Mkhari withdrawn
-
'I’m not a dictator of the ANC'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.