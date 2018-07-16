EFF expected to make submissions at inquiry into SABC editorial interference
The SABC established two commissions of inquiries in April, one into editorial interference and the other into sexual harassment.
JOHANNESBURG – The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) are expected to make submissions to the commission of inquiry into editorial interference at the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).
The public broadcaster says that the inquiries are part of transforming it into an accountable and responsive organisation.
The inquiry into political interference is being chaired by former press ombudsman, Joe Thloloe.
