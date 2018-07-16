'We are not worried about contestation for leadership'
The ANC acting chair David Makhura says this is a chance for the best candidates to be elected.
JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC)'s acting Gauteng chairperson David Makhura says the party is not worried about fierce contestation in the run-up to the provincial conference next weekend.
He says this is a chance for the best candidates to be elected.
Makhura is uncontested for the position of chairperson but the deputy chairperson position is being contested by MECs Lebogang Maile and Panyaza Lesufi as well as former Johannesburg mayor Parks Tau.
The secretary position is a fight between incumbent Hope Papo against mayor David Khawe.
Makhura says contestation does not mean that the ANC in Gauteng is divided.
“We are not worried about contestation for leadership. In fact, we’re very confident that this contestation is going to give us the best and most talented team that we can ever get in this province.”
#ANCGP Makhura says they will discuss eTolls at their conference. He says this matter cost them votes. QH pic.twitter.com/wDrHwmJHAQ— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 16, 2018
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
