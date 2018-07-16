Popular Topics
DA to appeal court ruling on De Lille's party membership

The Democratic Alliance's federal executive says that it's decided that its party constitution has been misinterpreted.

FILE: Patricia de Lille in the Western Cape High Court ahead of judgment in her case against the DA. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has confirmed that it will be appealing a Western Cape High Court judgment which reinstated the party membership of Cape Town Mayor, Patricia de Lille.

The DA's federal executive says that it's decided that its party constitution has been misinterpreted.

De Lille says that she's not in a position to respond to the DA's appeal plans.

Last month, the court ruled that the DA had not properly followed its constitution in attempting to terminate De Lille’s membership based on a radio interview.

The party had taken action after claiming that De Lille indicated that she planned to walk away from the party in a radio interview.

But the DA's Natasha Mazzone says it has grounds to appeal.

"We think our processes were misunderstood and therefore we will be respectfully appealing to enable us to explain how the processes of the DA do work."

Mazzone says deliberations of the federal executive on a previous request for a motion of no confidence in De Lille were halted by the court matter. But the party's big wigs will be meeting again this week to decide whether to allow it.

Council Speaker Dirk Smit has confirmed a motion has already been submitted to his office, and says it's legally compliant to proceed at a council meeting next week.

