DA tables no-confidence motion in De Lille, ANC goes after council Speaker

CAPE TOWN - The Cape Town city council is set to be thrown into further disarray next week with two motions of no confidence set to be debated.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) will be attempting to get rid of Mayor Patricia De Lille, once again.

But Speaker Dirk Smit, who is expected to preside over the proceedings, will also see his head on the chopping block.

He has confirmed that two motions of no confidence have been placed on his desk, and says that both are legally compliant to proceed.

The latest motion of no confidence in Patricia de Lille has been tabled by veteran DA councillor, Marian Nieuwoudt.

But the DA's federal executive is yet to give its approval.

City Speaker Dirk Smit has also confirmed that the African National Congress (ANC) has tabled a motion of no confidence in him, which will also be placed on next week's council meeting agenda.

The ANC'S Xolani Sotashe: "Some of the decisions taken in council, he's been found wanting. He doesn't allow a legal opinion on some of the issues within the council."

Smit, who has been the city Speaker since 2006, says that the motion against him has taken him totally by surprise.