DA: South Africans bearing brunt of constant SOE bailouts

JOHANNESBURG – The growing cost of living has been one the of the key issues discussed by the Democratic Alliance (DA) at its federal council meeting.

The party says that under the African National Congress (ANC), South Africans face an unsustainable cost of living due to the party's mismanagement of the economy.

The DA says it will focus on an economy for all South Africans as it prepares for its campaign for the elections next year.

The party says that the constant bailing out of state entities like Eskom and South African Airways have left a gaping hole in the fiscus and South Africans are bearing the brunt.

Party spokesperson Solly Malatsi says the federal council has decided on several focus points to improve the economy.

“There was also a focus to discuss the priorities for the party going into the 2019 election including corruption, providing jobs.”

The party says it’s also proposed ways to ease pressure on food and transport prices due to rising fuel costs.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)