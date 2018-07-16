Case against alleged Ekurhuleni cop killers postponed

Police Minister Bheki Cele was present during the first appearance of four men linked to the murders of constables Motlalentoa Mahlatsi and Bafana Hlungwani.

JOHANNESBURG - The case against four men linked to the deaths of at least two police officers in Ekurhuleni has been postponed for further investigation.

One constable was shot and killed while responding to a crime in Elsburg last week.

Police managed to link one of the suspects to the murder of another constable who was also gunned down in Germiston in April.

Cele has strongly condemned what he’s described as the continuous senseless killing of the men and women in blue.

“I came only to see their faces today and I’m satisfied that I’ve seen their faces. It’s the second cop that they have killed.”

Three of the suspects have been charged with murder and possession of an illegal firearm.

The fourth man has been linked to the murders after being found in possession of a gun which belonged to one of the deceased officers.

The suspects are expected back in the dock at the end of this month.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)