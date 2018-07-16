Cele says his dept focused on curbing cop killings
Cele was speaking outside the Germiston Magistrates court on Monday where four men linked to the murder of at least two Ekurhuleni police officers made their first appearance.
JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele says his department is working to stop the senseless killing of South Africa’s men and women in blue.
Cele was speaking outside the Germiston Magistrates court on Monday where four men linked to the murder of at least two Ekurhuleni police officers made their first appearance.
One constable was shot and killed while responding to a crime in Elsburg last week.
Police managed to link one of the suspects to the murder of another constable who was also gunned down in Germiston in April.
Cele says his department is focused on curbing the continuous killings of police officers in the country.
“[As] the South African police, we have to work hard to reverse this kind of scourge of people who are making it their job to kill other people.”
Cele says those who target police officers are directly attacking the State.
“What we would have loved to see happening are the quick trials of these people so that we remove them straight away from society. And they go where they belong for a long time.”
The minister says he's also concerned that the majority of the criminals linked to such crimes come from the KwaZulu-Natal area and says police are investigating this link.
CASE AGAINST ALLEGED EKURHULENI COP KILLERS POSTPONED
The case against four men linked to the deaths of at least two police officers in Ekurhuleni has been postponed for further investigation.
One constable was shot and killed while responding to a crime in Elsburg last week.
Police managed to link one of the suspects to the murder of another constable who was also gunned down in Germiston in April.
Police Minister Bheki Cele was present during the first appearance of four men linked to the murders of constables Motlalentoa Mahlatsi and Bafana Hlungwani.
Cele has strongly condemned what he’s described as the continuous senseless killing of the men and women in blue.
“I came only to see their faces today and I’m satisfied that I’ve seen their faces. It’s the second cop that they have killed.”
Three of the suspects have been charged with murder and possession of an illegal firearm.
The fourth man has been linked to the murders after being found in possession of a gun which belonged to one of the deceased officers.
The suspects are expected back in the dock at the end of this month.
WATCH: Cele: SAPS will work hard to combat police killings
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
Hawks identify mastermind believed to be behind cash heists
-
‘ANC ordered SABC to stop covering EFF events ahead of 2014 election’
-
More accused may be added to Duduzane Zuma corruption case
-
Lotto Results: Saturday 14 July 2018
-
WC dam levels nearing 50%
-
Assault charges involving Given Mkhari & wife withdrawn for now
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.