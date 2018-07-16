Cele says his dept focused on curbing cop killings

Cele was speaking outside the Germiston Magistrates court on Monday where four men linked to the murder of at least two Ekurhuleni police officers made their first appearance.

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele says his department is working to stop the senseless killing of South Africa’s men and women in blue.

Cele was speaking outside the Germiston Magistrates court on Monday where four men linked to the murder of at least two Ekurhuleni police officers made their first appearance.

One constable was shot and killed while responding to a crime in Elsburg last week.

Police managed to link one of the suspects to the murder of another constable who was also gunned down in Germiston in April.

Cele says his department is focused on curbing the continuous killings of police officers in the country.

“[As] the South African police, we have to work hard to reverse this kind of scourge of people who are making it their job to kill other people.”

Cele says those who target police officers are directly attacking the State.

“What we would have loved to see happening are the quick trials of these people so that we remove them straight away from society. And they go where they belong for a long time.”

The minister says he's also concerned that the majority of the criminals linked to such crimes come from the KwaZulu-Natal area and says police are investigating this link.

CASE AGAINST ALLEGED EKURHULENI COP KILLERS POSTPONED

The case against four men linked to the deaths of at least two police officers in Ekurhuleni has been postponed for further investigation.

Police Minister Bheki Cele was present during the first appearance of four men linked to the murders of constables Motlalentoa Mahlatsi and Bafana Hlungwani.

Cele has strongly condemned what he’s described as the continuous senseless killing of the men and women in blue.

“I came only to see their faces today and I’m satisfied that I’ve seen their faces. It’s the second cop that they have killed.”

Three of the suspects have been charged with murder and possession of an illegal firearm.

The fourth man has been linked to the murders after being found in possession of a gun which belonged to one of the deceased officers.

The suspects are expected back in the dock at the end of this month.

