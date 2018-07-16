Call for army to be deployed to protest-stricken Zwelihle
42 people were arrested during violent clashes with police officers last week and hundreds of protesters from Zwelihle torched the Hermanus swimming pool facility and library.
CAPE TOWN - The army is needed in Hermanus to help police officers deal with violent protests.
That's one of the main resolutions to come out of a meeting between government officials, including Western Cape premier Helen Zille and Zwelihle community leaders over the weekend.
Democratic Alliance member of the provincial legislature Masizole Mnqasela says it wasn't only municipal facilities that were destroyed, but also the homes and belongings of residents who went to work instead of joining the protest.
Mnqasela says urgent intervention is needed from the South African National Defence Force.
“We need the army here with immediate effect because of the limited capacity of the police. We can no longer sit back and become spectators when the lives of ordinary people of Zwelihle are at risk.”
He says most residents want the protesting to end while some are resorting to criminal activity in calling for the release of a community activist.
Mnqasela says it's tense in the area, with protesters saying they'll continue demonstrating until the Zwelihle community leader is released from police custody.
Nineteen of the 42 who were arrested made a first court appearance on Friday.
In days of clashes with police, protesters from Zwelihle were calling for the release of a community leader.
The man was arrested last week on charges of public violence and incitement.
Meanwhile, police say court proceedings for the over 200 people arrested during violent protests in Kimberley commenced on Monday afternoon.
Chaos erupted in the Sol Plaajie Municipality with residents demanding the recall of two high-end officials amid allegations of maladministration.
Shops were looted and tyres set alight when the municipality announced the officials had been allowed voluntary leave.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
