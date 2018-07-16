Bo-Kaap residents erect shacks along road in protest

Bo-Kaap has been the site of conflict as clashes between disgruntled residents and developers have played out on three separate occasions.

CAPE TOWN - Residents in Bo-Kaap have once again erected shacks along Voetboog Road as a form of protest for affordable housing.

The residents reconstructed their dwellings after the city's anti-land invasion unit demolished them last week.

Ward councillor Brandon Golding says talks between stakeholders have begun.

“I’ve met with representatives of Bo-Kaap civic. We’ve seemed to have pulled in members of all the various organisations [and] we’ve had multiple meetings with regards to housing, what it is they like to look at in a social housing sense. So that’s currently being focused on.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)