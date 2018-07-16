Popular Topics
Bo-Kaap residents erect shacks along road in protest

Bo-Kaap has been the site of conflict as clashes between disgruntled residents and developers have played out on three separate occasions.

Rocks blockade a road during a protest. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Residents in Bo-Kaap have once again erected shacks along Voetboog Road as a form of protest for affordable housing.

The residents reconstructed their dwellings after the city's anti-land invasion unit demolished them last week.

Bo-Kaap has been the site of conflict as clashes between disgruntled residents and developers have played out on three separate occasions.

Ward councillor Brandon Golding says talks between stakeholders have begun.

“I’ve met with representatives of Bo-Kaap civic. We’ve seemed to have pulled in members of all the various organisations [and] we’ve had multiple meetings with regards to housing, what it is they like to look at in a social housing sense. So that’s currently being focused on.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

