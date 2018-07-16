Bo-Kaap residents erect shacks along road in protest

-
China overloading poor nations with debt, top US official saysWorld
-
[LISTEN] DA’s Ntsabo condemns cat-flinging incident during Hermanus protestsLocal
-
Elon Musk faces backlash after Twitter attack on British cave diverWorld
-
ANC in CT unlikely to support De Lille no confidence motionPolitics
-
Mokgoro, UN delegation postpone meeting over troubled NWLocal
-
Solidarity on verge of wage settlement with Eskom - sourceBusiness
Popular Topics
-
[LISTEN] DA’s Ntsabo condemns cat-flinging incident during Hermanus protestsLocal
-
ANC in CT unlikely to support De Lille no confidence motionPolitics
-
Mokgoro, UN delegation postpone meeting over troubled NWLocal
-
Solidarity on verge of wage settlement with Eskom - sourceBusiness
-
Brackenhurst family seeks funds for daughter with rare diseaseLocal
-
[WATCH] WC Health performs over 100 free operations for Mandela DayLocal
Popular Topics
-
Sri Lanka captain Chandimal to miss second Test & 4 ODI’s against SASport
-
Calls for changes to Wimbledon deciding set formatSport
-
[LISTEN] Clive Barker on how to fix Bafana's woesSport
-
[OPINION] More than the beautiful game, football is the beautiful monsterOpinion
-
Soweto giants Chiefs, Pirates reveal new kitsSport
-
Xasa hails Anderson, Klaasen performances at WimbledonSport
Popular Topics
-
Beyonce and Jay-Z screen World Cup final at Paris concertLifestyle
-
Duchess of Sussex's father to fly to UK to make peace with herLifestyle
-
Lily James won't star in 'Downton Abbey' movieLifestyle
-
NC primed for astrotourism boom after MeerKAT launchLocal
-
[WATCH] MeerKAT radio telescopes unveiledLifestyle
-
Hollywood star Will Smith brings down curtain on Russia World CupSport
-
Who will play Jacob Zuma in Khwezi theatre production?Lifestyle
-
[LISTEN] Teaching race & culture in early childhoodLifestyle
-
Paris Jackson reveals she’s bisexualLifestyle
-
ANC in CT unlikely to support De Lille no confidence motionPolitics
-
‘ANC ordered SABC to stop covering EFF events ahead of 2014 election’Politics
-
'We are not worried about contestation for leadership'Politics
-
ANC Gauteng says it will defend all court action by aggrieved membersPolitics
-
DA tables no-confidence motion in De Lille, ANC goes after council SpeakerPolitics
-
DA to appeal court ruling on De Lille's party membershipPolitics
-
[OPINION] What the ANC needs to do to fix internal strifeOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] A big moment for Africa: why the MeerKAT – and astronomy – matterOpinion
-
[OPINION] The real legacy of Nelson MandelaOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] #WorldCup: ‘If England gets beaten, so will she’Opinion
-
[OPINION] Obama’s Mandela lecture comes at an auspicious time for democracyOpinion
-
[OPINION] Of course I'm a Juventus fan...Opinion
Popular Topics
-
[FEATURE] Judgment day for axe murder accused Henri van BredaLocal
-
[FEATURE] Remembering Courtney Pieters, one year onLocal
-
Budget Speech 2018
-
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
-
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
Special Feature: Zimbabwe in Crisis
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
[FEATURE] Wishing for water: The crisis in SA's forgotten areasLocal
-
Phalaborwa mine holds urgent meetings after deaths of 6 minersLocal
-
Hundreds of VBS customers open Nedbank accountsLocal
-
Holomisa to take PIC corruption claims to Parly after court gagged himLocal
-
MTN's Dubai subsidiary sells MTN Cyprus for $304mBusiness
-
[LISTEN] Personal finance: How to file your tax returnBusiness
-
Rolls-Royce plans for take-off in flying taxi marketBusiness
Popular Topics
Video
Audio
Infographics
- Mon
- 14°C
- 3°C
- Tue
- 13°C
- 0°C
- Wed
- 13°C
- 0°C
- Thu
- 14°C
- 1°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 4°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 4°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 15°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 16°C
- 4°C
- Tue
- 15°C
- 2°C
- Wed
- 15°C
- 3°C
- Thu
- 15°C
- 2°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 5°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 6°C
- Mon
- 15°C
- 3°C
- Tue
- 15°C
- 0°C
- Wed
- 15°C
- 1°C
- Thu
- 16°C
- 1°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 3°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 2°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 4°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 5°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 2°C
- Thu
- 16°C
- 2°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 4°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Mon
- 14°C
- 2°C
- Tue
- 15°C
- 1°C
- Wed
- 15°C
- 0°C
- Thu
- 15°C
- 1°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 3°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 4°C
- Mon
- 15°C
- 5°C
- Tue
- 15°C
- 4°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 4°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 3°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 4°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 13°C
Bo-Kaap residents erect shacks along road in protest
Bo-Kaap has been the site of conflict as clashes between disgruntled residents and developers have played out on three separate occasions.
CAPE TOWN - Residents in Bo-Kaap have once again erected shacks along Voetboog Road as a form of protest for affordable housing.
The residents reconstructed their dwellings after the city's anti-land invasion unit demolished them last week.
Bo-Kaap has been the site of conflict as clashes between disgruntled residents and developers have played out on three separate occasions.
Ward councillor Brandon Golding says talks between stakeholders have begun.
“I’ve met with representatives of Bo-Kaap civic. We’ve seemed to have pulled in members of all the various organisations [and] we’ve had multiple meetings with regards to housing, what it is they like to look at in a social housing sense. So that’s currently being focused on.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
‘ANC ordered SABC to stop covering EFF events ahead of 2014 election’2 hours ago
-
Hawks identify mastermind believed to be behind cash heistsone day ago
-
More accused may be added to Duduzane Zuma corruption casea week ago
-
Lotto Results: Saturday 14 July 2018one day ago
-
WC dam levels nearing 50%5 hours ago
-
Assault charges involving Given Mkhari & wife withdrawn for now3 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.