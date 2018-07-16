Popular Topics
Autopsy set to determine cause of Laingsville teen's death

Officials discovered 16-year-old Berodine Boyce's remains on Thursday, days after she was reported missing.

Berodine Boyce. Picture: Supplied
28 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - An autopsy is being done to determine the cause of death of a Laingville teenager whose body was found in the West Coast town several days ago.

Officials discovered 16-year-old Berodine Boyce's remains on Thursday, days after she was reported missing.

Friends and family members held a memorial service for the slain teen on Sunday at the same site where a community search party found her body last week.

Laingville community leader Tyrone Williams says that the West Coast town has been left reeling following the murder.

"Her mother broke [down]. Through the weekend she was strong for her other children but when I went there this morning, she was in tears. The situation Laingville now is very tense."

He says the victim was a grade 10 learner at Louwville High School.

"She was a very friendly person, she laughed and joked easily with everyone... she wasn't moody."

The teenager's body was found buried in a shallow grave behind Laingville sports ground last Thursday, six days after she was last seen by her family.

No arrests have been made in connection with Boyce's murder.

