Assault charges involving Given Mkhari & wife withdrawn for now

JOHANNESBURG - The assault cases opened by radio owner Given Mkhari and his wife Ipeleng against each other have now been provisionally withdrawn.

Their cases were heard concurrently in the Randburg Magistrates Court on Monday afternoon.

The provisional withdrawal of assault charges means the case involving the Mkharis will be subject to investigation.

Shortly after their appearance, Mkhari and his wife Ipeleng were seen walking to a prosecutor’s office where it is understood their legal advisors have been charting the way forward.

Mkhari has asked the media to give him and his wife time and space to deal with the matter privately.

Their second appearance on Monday followed a decision by a senior National Prosecuting Authority prosecutor to pursue the assault cases despite the pair having withdrawn them.

It’s since been confirmed that those charges have been withdrawn on a provisional basis.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)