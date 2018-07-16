Assault charges involving Given Mkhari & wife withdrawn for now

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 0°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 0°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 0°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 0°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
Go

Assault charges involving Given Mkhari & wife withdrawn for now

It is understood the couple went to police after a fight at their Randburg home over the weekend. The provisional withdrawal of assault charges means the case will be subject to investigation.

Given and Ipeleng Mkhari leave the Randburg Magistrates Court on 12 July. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
Given and Ipeleng Mkhari leave the Randburg Magistrates Court on 12 July. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
11 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The assault cases opened by radio owner Given Mkhari and his wife Ipeleng against each other have now been provisionally withdrawn.

Their cases were heard concurrently in the Randburg Magistrates Court on Monday afternoon.

It is understood the couple went to police after a fight at their Randburg home over the weekend.

The provisional withdrawal of assault charges means the case involving the Mkharis will be subject to investigation.

Shortly after their appearance, Mkhari and his wife Ipeleng were seen walking to a prosecutor’s office where it is understood their legal advisors have been charting the way forward.

Mkhari has asked the media to give him and his wife time and space to deal with the matter privately.

Their second appearance on Monday followed a decision by a senior National Prosecuting Authority prosecutor to pursue the assault cases despite the pair having withdrawn them.

It’s since been confirmed that those charges have been withdrawn on a provisional basis.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA