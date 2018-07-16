Another fuel hike predicted for August
The AA has predicted a price rise of 19 cents a litre for petrol, 13 cents for diesel, and 22 cents for illuminating paraffin.
JOHANNESBURG – The Automobile Association (AA) says fuel prices are likely to rise again at the end of July going into August.
The AA released a statement on Monday on its prediction for the upcoming fuel price announcement.
“International oil prices see-sawed during the first half of July but remained within a fairly narrow band and did not contribute substantially to the price rises we are anticipating for next month.”
Since the first Wednesday of July, motorists have been paying between 23 cents and 26 cents more for a litre of petrol while diesel costs between 24 cents and 26 cents more per litre.
The AA’s statement adds that: “Current data suggests a price rise of 19 cents a litre for petrol, 13 cents for diesel, and 22 cents for illuminating paraffin.”
The association also says if the prevailing rand and fuel price trends persist for the rest of July, the fuel price increase may be lower than expected, but that it cannot rule out the possibility of further volatility.
More in Business
-
#RandReport: Rand firmer in scramble ahead of rates decision, stocks sag
-
Solidarity on verge of wage settlement with Eskom - source
-
Phalaborwa mine holds urgent meetings after deaths of 6 miners
-
Hundreds of VBS customers open Nedbank accounts
-
Holomisa to take PIC corruption claims to Parly after court gagged him
-
MTN's Dubai subsidiary sells MTN Cyprus for $304m
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.