Another fuel hike predicted for August

The AA has predicted a price rise of 19 cents a litre for petrol, 13 cents for diesel, and 22 cents for illuminating paraffin.

JOHANNESBURG – The Automobile Association (AA) says fuel prices are likely to rise again at the end of July going into August.

The AA released a statement on Monday on its prediction for the upcoming fuel price announcement.

“International oil prices see-sawed during the first half of July but remained within a fairly narrow band and did not contribute substantially to the price rises we are anticipating for next month.”

Since the first Wednesday of July, motorists have been paying between 23 cents and 26 cents more for a litre of petrol while diesel costs between 24 cents and 26 cents more per litre.

The AA’s statement adds that: “Current data suggests a price rise of 19 cents a litre for petrol, 13 cents for diesel, and 22 cents for illuminating paraffin.”

The association also says if the prevailing rand and fuel price trends persist for the rest of July, the fuel price increase may be lower than expected, but that it cannot rule out the possibility of further volatility.