ANC in CT unlikely to support De Lille no confidence motion

While the ANC says it still believes Patricia De Lille has a case to answer for regarding security improvements at her home, it won't support a motion of no confidence in her.

CAPE TOWN - The Cape Town council opposition is unlikely to support a new motion against Mayor Patricia De Lille next week.

However, the African National Congress (ANC) does want council speaker Dirk Smit to go and has a tabled a motion of no confidence against him.

In the meantime, the Democratic Alliance's (DA) Federal Executive will later this week discuss whether to allow another motion of no confidence in the mayor.

But it has decided to appeal a High Court judgment which found the termination of her DA membership to have been invalid and unlawful.

After withdrawing its motion of no confidence against De Lille in February, the ANC voted against a DA-tabled motion to remove her, helping her to win that battle by a single vote.

Now the DA is planning a second council vote against her.

ANC caucus leader Xolani Sotashe said: “We still maintain what's happening to De Lille is a witchhunt. They are flip-flopping about how to remove De Lille.”

The ANC has, however, accused Smit of questionable decision making and says he's unable to act in a non-partisan manner.

