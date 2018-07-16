ANC Gauteng says it will defend all court action by aggrieved members

Members of the ANC in Sedibeng have announced their intention to challenge the provincial conference on legal grounds.

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng says it will defend all court action by aggrieved members contesting the regional conferences in the run-up to the party's provincial conference next weekend.

Provincial secretary Hope Papo says the party has been thorough in dealing with disputes and believes the courts will rule in its favour.

Members of the ANC in Sedibeng have announced their intention to challenge the provincial conference on legal grounds.

Papo says party members cannot go to court when they are unhappy with conference outcomes.

“Together with the ANC national office, the PEC [Provincial Executive Committee] will defend the organisation in any court action instituted against the ANC. We are confident that courts will find our favour because all procedures were scrupulously followed. Disputes were heard and adjudicated [and] done properly and fairly by the PEC and NEC members.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)